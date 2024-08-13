Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit rises 18.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.50% to Rs 319.96 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Industries Power Co rose 18.15% to Rs 67.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.50% to Rs 319.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 342.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.319.96342.2136.2830.95128.43114.4986.2172.9867.7857.37

