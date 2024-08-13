Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit rises 18.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.50% to Rs 319.96 croreNet profit of Gujarat Industries Power Co rose 18.15% to Rs 67.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.50% to Rs 319.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 342.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales319.96342.21 -7 OPM %36.2830.95 -PBDT128.43114.49 12 PBT86.2172.98 18 NP67.7857.37 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News