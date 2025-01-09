Orient Tech appoints Shrihari Bhat as CEO

Orient Technologies said that the company's board has approved the appointment of Shrihari Bhat as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the company with effect from 1st January, 2025.

Shrihari brings over 25 years of leadership experience and is poised to drive the company's next phase of growth, innovation, and strategic development. Bhat holds a degree in engineering and a Masters in Marketing Management. Shrihari brings a strong academic foundation to his professional achievements.

Before joining Orient Technologies, he served as Division Executive for International Markets at FIS. Additionally, he has held senior leadership roles at NCR and FirstData (now Fiserv), contributing significantly to their growth and success.

As Chief Executive Officer at Orient Technologies, Shrihari will spearhead technology transformation and business expansion in line with Orients vision to grow and evolve into one of the most influential players in the IT solutions and services landscape. Under Shriharis leadership, Orient Technologies will focus on expanding its service offerings, increasing customer value, and reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, it added.

Ajay Sawant, chairman & MD, Orient Technologies, said, Shrihari is a highly accomplished business leader, and we are delighted to welcome him on our team. Shrihari has demonstrated a strong track record in building high-performance teams and executing strategic growth initiatives. He will be working closely with Umesh, Jayesh, Ujjwal, and me to foster innovation and ensure our companys success. His in-depth knowledge and industry expertise, combined with his visionary approach, will be instrumental in guiding the company as we continue to expand our presence and deliver innovative solutions to our clients.

Speaking on his appointment, Shrihari Bhat said, I am deeply humbled and grateful to the Board of Directors at Orient Technologies Ltd. for entrusting me with this exceptional opportunity. As I step into this role, I am keenly aware of the responsibility and privilege that come with leading a pioneering IT services organization. My focus will be on empowering our teams to deliver exceptional solutions and fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and customercentricity.

I am committed to building a resilient and agile organization that not only adapts to the rapidly evolving IT landscape but also leads the way in digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and data management. Together with our talented team, I look forward to delivering operational excellence, driving innovation, and creating value for our customers, partners, and stakeholders.

Orient Technologies is an IT provider specializing in innovative cloud and data management solutions for the enterprise sector in India.

The company's standalone net profit rose 62.63% to Rs 15.06 crore on a 49.35% increase in net sales to Rs 223.14 crore in Q2 September 2024 as over Q2 September 2023.

Shares of Orient Technologies declined 2.79% to currently trade at Rs 583.70 on the BSE.

