Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Parmeshwar Metal jumps on listing day

BSE SME Parmeshwar Metal jumps on listing day

Image
Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of Parmeshwar Metal were trading at Rs 88.72 on the BSE, a premium of 45.44% compared with the issue price of Rs 61.

The scrip was listed at Rs 84.50, at a premium of 38.52% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at an upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 88.72 and a low of Rs 81.05. About 16.78 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Parmeshwar Metal's IPO was subscribed 564.04 times. The issue opened for bidding on 2 January 2025 and it closed on 6 January 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 57 to Rs 61 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 29,02,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 70.81% from 96.33% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to set up a new manufacturing facility at Gandhinagar, Dehgam, Gujarat for manufacturing of Bunched copper wire and 1.6 MM Copper Wire, funding of capital expenditure for furnace renovation, working capital requirements and general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the Parmeshwar Metal on 1 January 2024, raised Rs 7.03 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 11.54 lakh shares at Rs 61 per share to 6 anchor investors.

Also Read

POCO X7 series launching on Jan 9: Livestream details, expected specs, more

ACME Solar gains 5% on commissioning 90W additional capacity in Rajasthan

EAM stresses on importance of diaspora as India builds 'global workforce'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex at day's low, falls 400 pts to 77,718; financials, metals weigh

Trump's imperialism: 'America First' candidate's new preoccupation

Parmeshwar Metal is engaged in the business of manufacturing copper wire and copper wire rods by recycling copper scrap. The company manufactures copper wire and copper wire rods that are ideally suited for a wide range of applications. These applications include power cables, building wires, transformers, the automotive industry, household cables, as well as bare and enamelled wires. The companys main objective is to create consistent value for their customers by delivering high-quality products and the best services at an optimal cost. As on 31 October 2024, the company had total 26 employees and 45 contract labour.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 755.76 crore and net profit of Rs 5.70 crore for the period as of 31 October 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Manappuram Finance soars after RBI lifts restriction imposed on microfinance arm

BSE SME Davin Sons Retail slips on debut

Volumes soar at Bosch Ltd counter

Sebi issues guideline for research analysts, investment advisers

Ajmera Realty collections climb 10% YoY in Q3 FY25

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story