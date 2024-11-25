Volumes spurt at Capri Global Capital Ltd counter

Capri Global Capital Ltd notched up volume of 28.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.33 lakh shares

Chalet Hotels Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Rites Ltd, Grindwell Norton Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 November 2024.

Capri Global Capital Ltd notched up volume of 28.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.33 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.61% to Rs.199.32. Volumes stood at 94103 shares in the last session.

Chalet Hotels Ltd notched up volume of 17.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.78% to Rs.890.75. Volumes stood at 1.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd clocked volume of 33.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.23 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.55% to Rs.629.60. Volumes stood at 1.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Rites Ltd registered volume of 104.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.37 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.19% to Rs.292.30. Volumes stood at 4.51 lakh shares in the last session.

More From This Section

Grindwell Norton Ltd registered volume of 3.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33711 shares. The stock rose 2.22% to Rs.2,110.75. Volumes stood at 25922 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News