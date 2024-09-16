Orient Technologies standalone net profit rises 30.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.32% to Rs 148.85 croreNet profit of Orient Technologies rose 30.15% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.32% to Rs 148.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 116.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales148.85116.91 27 OPM %8.859.05 -PBDT13.3410.06 33 PBT12.489.48 32 NP9.287.13 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News