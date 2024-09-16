Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Technologies standalone net profit rises 30.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Orient Technologies standalone net profit rises 30.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 27.32% to Rs 148.85 crore

Net profit of Orient Technologies rose 30.15% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.32% to Rs 148.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 116.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales148.85116.91 27 OPM %8.859.05 -PBDT13.3410.06 33 PBT12.489.48 32 NP9.287.13 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

AAP MLAs to meet on Tuesday to discuss name of new Delhi CM, says party

CPCB notice to BPCL for failing to install vapour recovery systems

Kolkata rape case: Doctors demand police resignation, transparency in probe

Reliance Infra board to meet on September 19 for preferential issue

Climate change risks grow faster for wealthy, poorest remain at risk: Study

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story