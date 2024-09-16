Orient Technologies standalone net profit rises 30.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.32% to Rs 148.85 crore

Net profit of Orient Technologies rose 30.15% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.32% to Rs 148.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 116.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.148.85116.918.859.0513.3410.0612.489.489.287.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp