Orient Tradelink reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Sales decline 13.07% to Rs 4.39 crore

Net Loss of Orient Tradelink reported to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.07% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 394.44% to Rs 0.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 59.32% to Rs 14.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.395.05 -13 14.459.07 59 OPM %-38.500.40 -9.6918.19 - PBDT-1.110.03 PL 2.011.68 20 PBT-1.31-0.26 -404 1.220.81 51 NP-1.11-0.68 -63 0.890.18 394

First Published: May 30 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

