Mold-Tek Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.45% to Rs 24.84 crore

Net loss of Mold-Tek Technologies reported to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 36.45% to Rs 24.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.03% to Rs 11.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.75% to Rs 129.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 146.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

24.8439.09129.00146.17-12.6024.4614.9428.58-0.569.9722.5543.28-2.028.3116.0436.92-1.616.4311.8927.67

