Orient Tradelink standalone net profit declines 14.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.24% to Rs 3.17 croreNet profit of Orient Tradelink declined 14.89% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 15.24% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.173.74 -15 OPM %-7.2626.47 -PBDT0.721.00 -28 PBT0.540.63 -14 NP0.400.47 -15
