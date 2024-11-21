Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Tradelink standalone net profit rises 217.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Orient Tradelink standalone net profit rises 217.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 54.27% to Rs 3.07 crore

Net profit of Orient Tradelink rose 217.65% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 54.27% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.071.99 54 OPM %35.1830.65 -PBDT1.090.62 76 PBT0.720.23 213 NP0.540.17 218

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals lower start for India markets; Adani stocks eyed

FII flows will return to normalcy in medium-term, says Mihir Vora, TRUST MF

US to give antipersonnel mines to Ukraine to help slow Russian advance

Dividend stocks: Orient Tech, MSTC, 10 others to remain in focus today

Options data hint at bearish bias for Nifty, Bank Nifty; FIIs trim shorts

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story