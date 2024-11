Orissa Minerals Development Company standalone net profit declines 58.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.73% to Rs 23.39 crore

Net profit of Orissa Minerals Development Company declined 58.85% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.73% to Rs 23.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.23.3916.6228.6918.111.76-2.681.19-3.240.791.92

