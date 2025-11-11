Oriental Aromatics consolidated net profit declines 94.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.60% to Rs 271.33 crore

Net profit of Oriental Aromatics declined 94.99% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.60% to Rs 271.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 236.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.271.33236.776.3612.0910.5224.382.7219.220.7414.78

