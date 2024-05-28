Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Aromatics consolidated net profit rises 750.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Oriental Aromatics consolidated net profit rises 750.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 10.82% to Rs 216.48 crore

Net profit of Oriental Aromatics rose 750.42% to Rs 10.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.82% to Rs 216.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 195.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.90% to Rs 9.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.49% to Rs 836.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 849.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales216.48195.34 11 836.40849.07 -1 OPM %9.654.70 -5.616.38 - PBDT19.196.77 183 33.8546.91 -28 PBT14.111.80 684 14.0527.48 -49 NP10.121.19 750 9.1019.74 -54

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

