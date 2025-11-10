Oriental Aromatics standalone net profit declines 58.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.64% to Rs 269.06 crore

Net profit of Oriental Aromatics declined 58.68% to Rs 6.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.64% to Rs 269.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 236.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.269.06236.777.4712.2115.0026.058.7220.936.7416.31

