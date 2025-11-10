Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Aromatics standalone net profit declines 58.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Oriental Aromatics standalone net profit declines 58.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Sales rise 13.64% to Rs 269.06 crore

Net profit of Oriental Aromatics declined 58.68% to Rs 6.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.64% to Rs 269.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 236.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales269.06236.77 14 OPM %7.4712.21 -PBDT15.0026.05 -42 PBT8.7220.93 -58 NP6.7416.31 -59

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

