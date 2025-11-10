Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit rises 18.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.08% to Rs 117.70 crore

Net profit of Amrutanjan Health Care rose 18.31% to Rs 13.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.08% to Rs 117.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 109.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.117.70109.9214.0412.3720.7717.5919.2115.9413.9611.80

