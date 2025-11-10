Exicom Tele-Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 68.81 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 83.69% to Rs 281.73 crore

Net Loss of Exicom Tele-Systems reported to Rs 68.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 17.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 83.69% to Rs 281.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 153.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.281.73153.37-11.61-9.52-40.73-9.10-67.78-15.69-68.81-17.03

