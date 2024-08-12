Oriental Carbon & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 52.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.45% to Rs 18.68 crore

Net profit of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals declined 52.55% to Rs 7.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.45% to Rs 18.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.18.6819.158.6723.081.934.621.093.837.7316.29

