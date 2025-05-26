Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Khaitan (India) Ltd, Shreyans Industries Ltd, Exxaro Tiles Ltd and Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 May 2025.

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 225.9 at 26-May-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5436 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1929 shares in the past one month.

Khaitan (India) Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 158.06. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22121 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4808 shares in the past one month.

Shreyans Industries Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 235.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35466 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 736 shares in the past one month.

Exxaro Tiles Ltd jumped 19.94% to Rs 7.88. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50019 shares in the past one month.

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd exploded 14.55% to Rs 215.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86645 shares in the past one month.

