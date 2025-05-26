Shilpa Medicare Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Netweb Technologies India Ltd, Linde India Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd and ITD Cementation India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 May 2025.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd soared 9.96% to Rs 859.35 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 57518 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11252 shares in the past one month.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd surged 8.64% to Rs 1953. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 74595 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81699 shares in the past one month.

Linde India Ltd spiked 8.00% to Rs 7620.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13043 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2502 shares in the past one month.

Vaibhav Global Ltd jumped 7.12% to Rs 258.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31297 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35385 shares in the past one month.

ITD Cementation India Ltd added 6.94% to Rs 709.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 92566 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83768 shares in the past one month.

