Indigo Paints gains after Q4 PAT rises 6% YoY to Rs 57 cr

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Indigo Paints added 1.17% to Rs 1,042.90 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 5.99% to Rs 56.90 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 53.68 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased marginally to Rs 387.56 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025, compared to Rs 384.88 crore in the same period a year ago.

Profit before tax increased 8.18% to Rs 78.66 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 72.71 crore in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA (excluding other income) for the quarter ended 31 March 2025 was Rs 87.4 crore, as against Rs 84.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, representing an increase of 3.3%.

On a consolidated basis, the company had clocked a growth of 0.7% in a muted demand scenario. The gross margin was 46.8%. The EBITDA margin and the PAT margin were 22.6% and 14.6%, respectively.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit declined 3.77% to Rs 141.76 crore on a 2.64% increase in revenue to Rs 1,340.67 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has proposed a dividend of Rs 3.50 per share, subject to the shareholders approval.

Indigo Paints offers a wide range of interior & exterior wall paint colours, enamels & wood coatings for homes & offices.

First Published: May 26 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

