Oriental Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 21.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Oriental Infra Trust rose 21.12% to Rs 113.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 93.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.83% to Rs 569.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 543.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.569.24543.0077.1378.27340.63276.66127.5388.40113.3393.57

