Innovana Thinklabs consolidated net profit rises 27.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Innovana Thinklabs rose 27.59% to Rs 12.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.75% to Rs 32.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.32.0925.1250.1149.2018.0214.4315.6713.1812.9510.15

