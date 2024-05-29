Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Rail Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Oriental Rail Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales rise 42.91% to Rs 172.04 crore

Net profit of Oriental Rail Infrastructure reported to Rs 4.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.91% to Rs 172.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 120.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 840.75% to Rs 30.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 61.84% to Rs 526.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 325.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales172.04120.38 43 526.20325.13 62 OPM %7.37-4.61 -12.677.71 - PBDT7.77-9.54 LP 47.4311.11 327 PBT5.74-11.30 LP 39.424.29 819 NP4.37-8.01 LP 30.013.19 841

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

