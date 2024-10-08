Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orosil Smiths India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Orosil Smiths India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net Loss of Orosil Smiths India reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.07 -14 OPM %-233.33-200.00 -PBDT-0.07-0.12 42 PBT-0.10-0.16 38 NP-0.10-0.16 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jammu-Kashmir Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leading on 5 seats, JKNC on 3, reveal EC trends

Harris calls Trump irresponsibe for spreading falsehoods on Helene response

Haryana, J-K election results LIVE: Congress crosses halfway mark in Haryana, maintains lead J-K

Florida orders evacuations, scrambles to clear Helene's debris

Haryana polls trends: Will Vinesh Phogat mark her debut as Julana MLA?

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story