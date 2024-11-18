Polycon International reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 5.90 crorePolycon International reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 5.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.905.31 11 OPM %14.4115.44 -PBDT0.320.31 3 PBT-0.020.06 PL NP00.04 -100
