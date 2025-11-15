Osia Hyper Retail standalone net profit rises 55.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.01% to Rs 373.04 crore

Net profit of Osia Hyper Retail rose 55.49% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.01% to Rs 373.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 355.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.373.04355.233.624.449.687.736.825.045.103.28

