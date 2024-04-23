Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Osiajee Texfab consolidated net profit rises 172.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Osiajee Texfab consolidated net profit rises 172.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 35.29% to Rs 0.69 crore

Net profit of Osiajee Texfab rose 172.73% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.29% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.57% to Rs 1.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.86% to Rs 2.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.690.51 35 2.382.45 -3 OPM %47.8325.49 -47.4846.53 - PBDT0.330.13 154 1.201.14 5 PBT0.300.11 173 1.161.13 3 NP0.300.11 173 1.161.12 4

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

