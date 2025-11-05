Oswal Green Tech standalone net profit rises 39.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.17% to Rs 17.23 crore

Net profit of Oswal Green Tech rose 39.59% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.17% to Rs 17.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.17.2314.9611.09-1.808.255.717.515.025.503.94

