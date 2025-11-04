BuzzWorks partners with Frido

To introduce comfort-led wellness solutions across BuzzWorks centres
Managed workspaces from Brigade Group, BuzzWorks, has partnered with Frido, India's leading D2C ergonomic innovation brand, to introduce comfort-led wellness solutions across its centres. As part of the collaboration, BuzzWorks will integrate Frido Comfort Rooms into its upcoming centres in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, while rolling out Frido Corners across existing locations.
Frido will bring its signature design language to BuzzWorks centres, creating Comfort Rooms that allow members to unwind and experience ergonomic setups first-hand. These dedicated zones will offer members immersive access to Frido's ergonomic innovations, from the 3D Ergo Chair to standing desks and sofa-cum-beds with wedge integrations that seamlessly blend comfort into the workday. For BuzzWorks users, this means improved posture, reduced fatigue, and a more balanced work routine, that enables them to recharge, refocus, and perform at their best throughout the day.
