Oswal Minerals reports standalone net profit of Rs 45.35 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.11% to Rs 536.52 crore

Net profit of Oswal Minerals reported to Rs 45.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 34.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.11% to Rs 536.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 559.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

