PK Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net Loss of PK Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.07 -14 OPM %-16.67-14.29 -PBDT-0.01-0.01 0 PBT-0.01-0.01 0 NP-0.01-0.01 0

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

