G K Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 72.09% to Rs 0.12 croreNet loss of G K Consultants reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 72.09% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.120.43 -72 OPM %-50.0016.28 -PBDT-0.060.07 PL PBT-0.060.07 PL NP-0.060.07 PL
