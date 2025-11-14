Oswal Pumps consolidated net profit rises 48.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 73.90% to Rs 539.64 crore

Net profit of Oswal Pumps rose 48.24% to Rs 97.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 65.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 73.90% to Rs 539.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 310.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.539.64310.3223.7232.59130.2991.64126.4388.7897.5065.77

