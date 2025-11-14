Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit rises 12.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.04% to Rs 282.70 crore

Net profit of Expleo Solutions rose 12.03% to Rs 39.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.04% to Rs 282.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 259.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.282.70259.2616.5216.3158.8253.9951.3844.4739.7635.49

