Odyssey Corporation consolidated net profit declines 75.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4253.57% to Rs 12.19 crore

Net profit of Odyssey Corporation declined 75.57% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4253.57% to Rs 12.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.12.190.28-3.28-14.291.664.391.504.260.431.76

