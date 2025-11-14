Sun TV Network consolidated net profit declines 13.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.92% to Rs 1299.87 crore

Net profit of Sun TV Network declined 13.42% to Rs 354.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 409.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.92% to Rs 1299.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 935.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1299.87935.7058.0357.82890.03709.22486.10513.37354.33409.27

