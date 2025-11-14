Swelect Energy Systems consolidated net profit rises 84.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.74% to Rs 138.86 crore

Net profit of Swelect Energy Systems rose 84.33% to Rs 15.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 29.74% to Rs 138.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 197.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.138.86197.6429.3514.5933.7126.1620.9115.7415.178.23

