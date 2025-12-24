Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Enterprises receives affirmation in credit ratings from CARE

Adani Enterprises receives affirmation in credit ratings from CARE

Image
Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Adani Enterprises has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from CARE Ratings as under:

Non convertible debentures (Rs 3000 crore) - CARE AA-; Stable (assigned)

Non convertible debentures (Rs 1000 crore) - CARE AA-; Stable (reaffirmed)

Non convertible debentures (Rs 2000 crore) - CARE AA-; Stable (reaffirmed)

Commercial paper (Rs 2000 crore) - CARE A1+ (reaffirmed)

Long term bank facilities (Rs 2500 crore) - CARE AA-; Stable (reaffirmed)

Long term / short term bank facilities (Rs 15,505 crore) - CARE AA-; Stable / CARE A1+ (reaffirmed)

Short term bank facilities (Rs 240 crore) - CARE A1+ (reaffirmed)

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

