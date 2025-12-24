Stock Alert: GAIL (India), Vikran Engg, Adani Ports, Coal India, RVNL

Shares of Sammaan Capital are banned from F&O trading on 24 December 2025.

Stocks To Watch:

GAIL (India) has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Government of Chhattisgarh for development of a greenfield gas-based fertilizer project in Chhattisgarh.

Vikran Engineering received a Rs 2035 crore order from Onix Renewables for EPC works for solar plant development.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone successfully completed the acquisition of 100% interest in North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT), Australia pursuant to completion of all condition precedents, with the acquisition of NQXT, APSEZ is on track to achieve 1 Billion tonne of cargo volume by 2030.