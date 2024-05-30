Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oswal Yarns reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales rise 470.00% to Rs 0.57 crore

Oswal Yarns reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 470.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 55.20% to Rs 1.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.570.10 470 1.941.25 55 OPM %0-90.00 --9.28-16.80 - PBDT0.01-0.09 LP -0.18-0.22 18 PBT0-0.10 100 -0.21-0.25 16 NP0-0.10 100 -0.21-0.25 16

