Ministry of Labour & Employment stated in a latest update that over 30.68 Crore Unorganised Workers Registered on e-Shram Portal with women constituting around 53.68% of total registrations. The Ministry of Labour and Employment launched e-Shram portal (eshram.gov.in) on 26th August 2021 for creation of a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW) seeded with Aadhaar. e-Shram portal is meant to register and support the unorganised workers by providing them a Universal Account Number (UAN) on a self-declaration basis. So far, 13 schemes of different Central Ministries/ Departments have already been integrated/ mapped with the e-Shram portal.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News