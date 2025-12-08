Overall tally of Dmat accounts in India hits 21 crore

According to latest monthly bulletin of Securities Exchange Board of India or SEBI, in October 2025, 4.3 lakh net demat accounts were added with NSDL, registering an M-o-M growth of 1.0 percent in total demat accounts. 25.6 lakh net accounts were added with CDSL during the month, registering an increase of 1.6 per cent in total demat accounts over September 2025. At the end of October 2025, overall tally of demat accounts stood at 21.0 crore with 4.2 crore demat accounts at NSDL and 16.8 crore accounts at CDSL.

