Chartered Logistics consolidated net profit rises 55.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.63% to Rs 19.07 crore

Net profit of Chartered Logistics rose 55.38% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.63% to Rs 19.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.19.0722.086.249.692.662.052.261.522.021.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News