Oxyzo Financial Services standalone net profit rises 11.38% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Oxyzo Financial Services rose 11.38% to Rs 82.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 74.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 27.43% to Rs 282.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 221.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

