Tata Power Renewable Energy standalone net profit rises 31.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 38.93% to Rs 2757.67 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Renewable Energy rose 31.67% to Rs 255.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 194.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 38.93% to Rs 2757.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4515.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

