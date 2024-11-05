P&G Health hits 52 week high as Q2 PAT jumps 26% YoY to Rs 82 cr

Procter & Gamble Health rallied 7.17% to Rs 5,657.75 after the company's net profit jumped 25.56% to Rs 82.33 crore on 2.78% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 313.41 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 111.4 crore, up 26.51% as against Rs 88.05 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses were at Rs 205.29 crore in Q2 September 2024, down 7.91% on YoY basis. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 48.17 crore (down 44.82% YoY) while employee benefits expenses came in at Rs 46.22 crore (down 23.77% YoY) during the period under review.

Milind Thatte, Managing Director, P&G Health India, said, Our firstquarter results represent a sequential improvement. Our strategy, centered on a focused portfolio of quality, trusted, and highly recommended brands where performance drives brand choice; superiority (across product, package, brand communication, retail execution, and value), constructive disruption and an agile accountable organization.

He further added, We are dedicated to enhancing consumer awareness programs and strengthening our relationships with our customers and stakeholders. We continue to invest in initiatives that address the evolving needs of both consumers and healthcare professionals, along with strengthening our go-to-market model. We have also strengthened our reach, distribution, and retail execution, positioning us for long-term competitiveness.

Procter & Gamble Health (P&G Health) is one of India's largest VMS companies, manufacturing and marketing vitamins, minerals, and supplements products that include Neurobion, Livogen, SevenSeas, Evion, Polybion and Nasivion.

The counter has hit a 52-week high at Rs 5,730.75 in today's intra-day session.

