Auto stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Auto stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Auto index increasing 12.41 points or 0.02% at 53646.53 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 1.44%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.92%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.84%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.81%),Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.65%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.53%), Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 0.5%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.41%), and Bosch Ltd (up 0.01%).

On the other hand, Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 4.49%), Cummins India Ltd (down 1.55%), and Exide Industries Ltd (down 1.44%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 144.25 or 0.26% at 54560.77.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 71.09 points or 0.45% at 15685.7.

The Nifty 50 index was down 36.7 points or 0.15% at 23958.65.

The BSE Sensex index was down 191.83 points or 0.24% at 78590.41.

On BSE,1702 shares were trading in green, 1431 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

