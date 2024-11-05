Angel One client base climbs 58% YoY in Oct'24

Angel One said that its client base jumped 57.8% to 28.06 million in October 2024 as compared with 17.78 million in October 2023.

On sequential basis, the companys client base increased 2.1% in October 2024 from 27.49 million posted in September 2024.

Gross client acquisition stood at 0.70 million in October 2024, registering de-growth of 25.9% MoM and 3% YoY.

Angel's overall average daily turnover (ADTO) was at Rs 48,46,900 crore in October 2024, up 1.1% MoM and up 53.7% YoY. The ADTO from F&O segment stood at Rs 47,83,500 crore in October 2024, up 1.4% MoM and up 53.9% YoY.

ADTO from cash segment was at Rs 7,800 crore (down 13.7% MoM while up 77.3% YoY ) and ADTO commodity segment stood at Rs 55,500 crore (down 16.6% MoM while up 56.6% YoY) in October 2024.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and network of authorized persons.

The brokerage firm reported 39.05% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 423.38 crore on 44.55% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,514.70 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip declined 1.54% to currently trade at Rs 2,842 on the BSE.

