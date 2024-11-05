Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Commodities index increasing 29.48 points or 0.39% at 7497.95 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd (up 5.4%), Archean Chemical Industries Ltd (up 4.51%),DCW Ltd (up 3.61%),EID Parry (India) Ltd (up 3.21%),Pakka Ltd (up 2.74%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Ramco Industries Ltd (up 2.64%), Sharda Cropchem Ltd (up 2.64%), Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd (up 2.38%), Oriental Aromatics Ltd (up 2.35%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 2.22%).

On the other hand, Manali Petrochemicals Ltd (down 6.13%), JK Paper Ltd (down 4.03%), and Andhra Paper Ltd (down 3.75%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 144.25 or 0.26% at 54560.77.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 71.09 points or 0.45% at 15685.7.

The Nifty 50 index was down 36.7 points or 0.15% at 23958.65.

The BSE Sensex index was down 191.83 points or 0.24% at 78590.41.

On BSE,1702 shares were trading in green, 1431 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

