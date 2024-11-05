Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Metal index increasing 77.6 points or 0.25% at 31043.48 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (up 1.61%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.4%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.11%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.73%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.61%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.37%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.24%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 0.16%), and Vedanta Ltd (up 0.1%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (down 3.08%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 0.32%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 144.25 or 0.26% at 54560.77.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 71.09 points or 0.45% at 15685.7.

The Nifty 50 index was down 36.7 points or 0.15% at 23958.65.

The BSE Sensex index was down 191.83 points or 0.24% at 78590.41.

On BSE,1702 shares were trading in green, 1431 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

