P I Industries completes acquisition of UK based Plant Health Care Plc

PI Industries Management Consultancies L.L.C.

P I Industries announced that the acquisition of Plant Health Care Plc, a UK incorporated company traded on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange by PI Industries Management Consultancies L.L.C., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (PI LLC) by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement has been completed.

With effectiveness of the Scheme, Plant Health Care Plc has become wholly owned subsidiary of PI LLC and a step down subsidiary of the Company, on and from 20 August 2024.

